Short Story: Drifter Part 5

By Nicholas Hotte

“You son of a bitch!”

The three men turned to me.

“Who the hell is he!” Two of the men say as they pull out their guns. “Hold it,” the third one yells. He stands up from his bar chair to approach me.

“Is that the famous gunslinger Jhin? I’m not mistaken, am I?” he says. I already know he’s toying with me, but why is he so confident if he knows my reputation? As much as I want to shoot him right now I have to keep my cool. It was already a mistake to reveal myself like I did. I’ll wait for an opening and blow all three of their brains out.

“The name’s Marco, and I was a friend of young Sandy. She betrayed our gang long ago, left us in the dust with a heap of cash in her pocket.” Marco says as his hand is ready.

“Sadly, I’m not one to forgive easily.” He pauses expecting me to say something. I stay silent.

“In all honesty we dont give a shit about you and your daughter. We just wanted to threaten her family you know? It gives us a better chance of her doing something reckless. You and your son can live a happy life, my men and I will leave you in peace. That’s a promise. Now how does that sound?”

He pauses for a moment. What kind of person would I be if I just walked away. He says he will leave me and Carson alone. No, I would never forgive myself, and he could be lying through his teeth. I need to kill him here and now.

“Well… Come on now, I don’t like the silent type. If you’re going to make a decision, make it now!” Marco drops his gun belt. Why would he drop his gun belt, that’s basically just asking to die. This is too easy. Something is up.

“Don’t you want to avenge your beloved? Are you going to spend the rest of your life regretting the decision to run away!”

I raise my gun, ready to fire. Maybe I’m thinking too much about it. I can shoot all three of them right now, this is my chance.

“Shoot me! I killed her! Do it!” There is a moment of silence

I break the silence. “You have a scribe, don’t you?”