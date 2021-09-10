September 10 to 12 Weekend Weather Update

By Destiny Meilleur

Some amazing autumn weather is happening this weekend however with a chance of rain in the forecast you might want to check out the Edmonton Tattoo and Art Festival.

The festival runs from Friday at 4pm to Sunday at 8pm at the Edmonton Expo Centre. There will be lots of entertainment offered including beer gardens, tattoo contests and shows like ‘Sinners burlesque’. To get tickets or to check out the official show guide go to Edmontontattooshow.com.

This weekend is going to be a great weekend to go and have a fall picnic or take some fun changing season pictures.

Friday’s weather looks great with a high of 21 degrees* and a low of 12. Wind should be pretty slow at 11 km/h. It is unlikely there will be any precipitation with a 20 percent chance.

Saturday’s weather is looking a little cooler than Friday but still great temperatures. There is a high of 18 degrees and a low of 11. You might want to pack an umbrella in the car just in case we get some September rains with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Wind speeds are looking consistent through the weekend with about 12 km/h winds.

Prepare for rain on Sunday as well with a much higher 70 percent chance of precipitation, it’s fair to expect some rain sometime Sunday. Winds are looking to be a bit faster but still around the same with an estimated 18 km/h winds. Sunday would be a good day for a sweater with a high of 17 and a low of 8.

This weekend’s weather is great to spend some time outside after a great first week of the semester. Have a safe weekend!

*degrees celsius