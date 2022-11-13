Presents for guys under $50

Whether it’s a boyfriend, a dad, grandpa, great-grandpa or a friend, buying presents for men can be hard. Yet, every year at Christmas time, it’s the same battle: finding the perfect gift to buy for them that they are actually going to like. Consider your woes a thing of the past with these crowd-pleasing gifts.

1. Dog dad hat by Hatphile on Etsy

For the dog lovers and hat lovers out there. Having a nice hat is something most guys can appreciate. Hats are a big thing in Edmonton. There’s a plethora of men on the streets rocking the hat look. Now they can rep their dog dad vibes with a cool hat!

2. Air fryer by Toytexx

Air fryers make cooking so much easier. Perfectly sized for a dorm room, camper, apartment and more. Comes with LED digital display, temperature control and 8 preset cooking modes. Choose black or white for a sleek but sophisticated look.

3. A bartender kit by HBlife on Amazon

For beginners to the experienced bartender, this kit comes with everything you need to make the perfect cocktail. It comes in a beautiful wooden box, making it easy to wrap as a present.

4. Clogs by JIASUQI on Amazon

Clogs are very in right now, especially in the cold. Many guys have been rocking them and they look quite stylish. They’re perfect for going to the gym, hanging with friends or going to do errands. Easy to slip on and off, these make for great Christmas gifting without the hefty price tag!

5. Themed Socks by HSELL on Amazon

This is a unique find for a sock lover! HSELL socks specialize in a unique blend of pop-culture and art that makes it a premium choice for dress socks. A funky pair of socks is always a great way to complete the look of any outfit with a little splash of fun!

6. Hot Sauce by Truff

This isn’t just any hot sauce, this is a boujee hot sauce. With a curated blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, white truffle and a hint of organic coriander, receiving this gift will step up their hot sauce game. They are also about to step up their hot sauce game, big time. Plus, it comes in really nice packaging, making it a perfect gift.

7. Beer Cooler by Canvas & Leather Travel Cooler

This is going to be a game changer for the beer lovers out there. There’s nothing worse than drinking a warm beer. This travel cooler is the perfect way to transport their favourite brew. It even comes with a bottle opener on the strap! How innovative is that?