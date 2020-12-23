Poem: Pancakes

By Karlie Mickanuik
Every Sunday since I could remember we had pancakes
As a child it was a treat; the best day of the week
I loved waking up and helping you with the recipe and how you let me try and write my name in the batter
But as I got older I’d stumble to your place still half asleep
I stopped helping and started grumbling
Playing on my phone and waiting to go home
It wasn’t until I didn’t have those pancakes anymore
When I truly began to miss the flavours
Not only the syrup but the sense of family created