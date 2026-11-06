PHOTOS: Ooks men’s basketball home opener

The Ooks men’s basketball team played their home opener game against St. Mary’s University on Oct. 30. Nugget photographer Ana Kostyrko was there to capture the tight game, which ended in a 89-84 loss for the Ooks.

The Ooks, including Chris Kinyange (left) and Owen Hammond (right), make their entrance.

Ooks forward Ajak Nguoth shakes hands with the team and with first-year teammate Ayden Thomas-sybbliss.

Second-year guard Lucas Barlow gets hyped up before the game.

Isaiah MacDonald, a third-year guard in the Narrative Cinema Production, makes plays.

Engineering Design Techonology student Deng Deng keeps the ball away from SMU.

First-year Personal Fitness Trainer student Quinn Boyington stands next to SMU player Ben Gilbert. Boyington, the tallest Ook on the team at 6’10, can easily reach the net.

Ooks on the bench cheer their teammates on.

Fifth-year Ooks veteran Ben Amevor, an IT Systems Administration student, prepares to shoot a free throw.

Head coach Adika Peter-McNeilly meets with the team.

The Ooks congratulate SMU players after the game.