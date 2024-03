Hundreds gathered in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park on February 3 to protest new Alberta legislation that would restrict the rights of trans people in Alberta. The proposed legislation would restrict gender-reassignment surgery to those under 17 and ban hormone therapy for anyone under 15. During the video in which Premier Danielle Smith introduced the legislation, she also mentioned exploring restrictions on transgender athletes participating in sports.

A protestor wears a trans pride flag as a cape. Crowds gather at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park near Whyte Ave to protest the proposed legislation.

A protestor holds a sign reading, “My classroom will always be a safe space.”

The trans pride flag and the progress-pride and intersex flag wave in the wind. A sign reads “the trans agenda is an average life expectancy.”