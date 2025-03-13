Period talk: Normalizing the menstrual cycle will improve relationships

For those who experience periods, expressing the challenges of menstrual symptoms can feel uncomfortable, and for those without a period, it can be tough to know how to help.

Particularly for those who were raised believing that period talk is taboo, it may feel difficult to broach the topic. This has no doubt perpetuated stigma and resulted in missed opportunities to learn about the challenges of classmates, co-workers and loved ones experiencing difficult periods.

For many, PMS (premenstrual syndrome) can arise as early as two weeks before their period starts. According to an article by Mount Sinai Hospital, those who are in the premenstrual or menstrual phase deal with physical symptoms such as painful cramping, gastrointestinal issues, sleep problems, nausea, muscle aches and lethargy. Combined with psychological symptoms like irritability, depression, anxiety and poor concentration, it’s important that we understand and validate those who suffer in silence.

An article by Happiful Magazine referenced a study by Unfabled, a cycle-care platform, which found 92% of those with a menstrual cycle experience difficult period symptoms. Periods can seriously disrupt day-to-day living, making everyday tasks more challenging. For example, a classmate may feel intense anxiety about presenting or have an inability to focus when brainstorming in group work.

Unfortunately, it’s common for those students not to speak truthfully, causing missed opportunities to gain support. “It’s incredibly concerning when people with periods find themselves lying about their reasons for being sick as opposed to feeling empowered to share the truth as to why they’re suffering,” said Hannah Samano, founder of Unfabled.

Meaningful conversation is what it takes to understand an individual’s physical and emotional effects of their menstrual cycle. By opening an honest dialogue about period symptoms, people can learn how to better support their teammates and colleagues and, at the same time, start to normalize period talk.

In an interview with Harvard Public Health, Dr. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN and period advocate, explains just how imperative it is for those with a uterus to self-advocate by being courageous to talk about it, stating, “being authentic is what really matters.”

For those without periods, self-education goes a long way in understanding how to offer real help to those who struggle with menstrual symptoms. Dr. Gunter goes on to express her gratitude for the number of cis men who follow her platforms, which focus on breaking myths and understanding periods. “I actually have a lot of men who follow me…(they) want to support a partner with an issue or to be able to provide helpful information to their daughter. That’s amazing.”

This shift in attitudes, particularly in social settings, will help diminish period shame and embarrassment and open up lines of communication that strengthen relationships of all kinds.

Having the courage to voice experiences not only will help colleagues understand how to offer support but will help others feel comfortable sharing their experiences. This is the key to breaking barriers and shedding period stigma, particularly for future generations.