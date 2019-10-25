On October 18, thousands gathered on Jasper Ave. to protest against climate change along with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The march began at Jasper Ave. and 108 St. and ended on the steps of the Alberta Legislature Building where Thunberg spoke about the “climate crisis”.

Over 8000 Edmontonians were estimated to have attended the climate rally, many of whom were anti-protesters in support of Canadian energy.

“We are not doing this because we want to…we are doing this because our future is at stake,” Thunberg said.

Photos by Noah Ference