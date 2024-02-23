Ooks weekend recap: Playoffs begin

Hockey

The men’s team had a senior night on Friday, as they finished their regular season. This past weekend saw them play at home and away against the University of Alberta Augustana. Friday night was amazing and the Ooks won 4-3 on senior night. Saturday night was the reverse result, with the team losing 4-3. The team finished the season 14-10 and locked down the number 2 seed in the ACAC.

The women’s team had an up-and-down weekend with their six-game winning streak coming to an end on Friday. They lost 4-1 on the road against Red Deer Polytechnic. Saturday would see the Ooks return to winning ways, with a 5-1 victory. The team is 17-6 with two games left this season, and fighting for better playoff positioning.

The women’s team finishes off their regular season next weekend when they play a pair of games against Lakeland College. The men’s team is waiting on their playoff opponent as they finished with a top-two seed and are automatically in the semi-finals of the ACAC playoffs.

Basketball

The men’s basketball team went 1-1 this weekend as they finished their regular season playing against Briercrest College and Medicine Hat College. Friday night was a struggle, with the Ooks being unable to get stops, and losing 93-80 away at Briercrest College. Saturday night’s game came down to the very end, with the Ooks winning 84-83 in overtime against Medicine Hat College, with a pair of clutch free throws from Yassar Abdullahi. The team finished the season 9-11 and clinched the final spot in the ACAC playoffs.

The women’s team also had a 1-1 weekend. On Friday night they played Briercrest College, where they struggled to score offensively, they ended up losing the game 72-54. Saturday night would see the Ooks have a good end to the season even though they wouldn’t make the playoffs, with them winning 54-46 against Medicine Hat College on the road. The team would end the season 8-12, a 3-game improvement from last year.

The next game for the men’s team is on the road Friday night against Concordia University. The winner of this game will advance to the ACAC final four.

Volleyball

The men’s team finished the regular season on a high, with a three-sets to-zero victory against Medicine Hat College. The team had a fantastic season with a 14-5, which was the second-best in the ACAC north division. The Ooks had a two-game improvement from last season and are one of the favourites in the ACAC championships.

The women’s also had a great end to the season. They won a competitive match against Medicine Hat College three sets to two. The young Ooks team finished the season with a 5-14 record, which was last in the ACAC north division. The team is hoping to build on the habits they built this season, and improve to compete for the playoffs next year.

The men’s team starts the championship as the first game on Thursday. The championship will start on Thursday and end on Saturday with the ACAC Championship being crowned.

Cover photo by Ryan Weisner