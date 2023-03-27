Ooks weekend recap: March 24-27

The 2022-23 ACAC season finished this past weekend. Here’s how the remaining NAIT teams faired.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team was defeated 2-1 on Friday, losing the finals to Red Deer 3-0. Dylan Stewart would open the scoring just over two minutes into the second to give NAIT the lead. Red Deer would tie the game with just over 1:30 left in the period before scoring the championship winner just 1:17 into the third. This ends a surprising run to the finals for NAIT, as they came in as the fifth seed and battled hard just to make it this far.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team was defeated 2-1 in overtime on Friday, losing the finals to Red Deer 3-0 as well. Red Deer would open the scoring with 46 seconds left in the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Jessica Engelbrecht would tie the game for NAIT with just 1:27 left to play in the second period. There would be no scoring in the third as the game would need extra time to determine a victor. Red Deer would clinch the championship 10:45 into overtime. NAIT fought hard this entire series but couldn’t solve either of Red Deer’s goalies, outshooting them by a combined 87-53 across the three games. This team still has much to be proud of after finishing first place in the regular season and finishing second overall.