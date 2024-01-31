Ooks weekend recap: January 26-29

The NAIT Ooks had a roller coaster of a weekend. Let’s check out the weekend’s action.

Hockey

The men’s hockey team started off the weekend on the road playing against Concordia University. Luck wasn’t on their side in their game on Friday night. They went into the third period tied, but lost 5-3. They wouldn’t fare much better on Saturday, also losing 5-1 putting their season record at 11-7.

The women’s hockey team has been on a roll this season, especially after the winter break. They came into Friday night’s game on a four-game winning streak, which they extended with a 3-1 win against Olds College. Saturday night would also see them win 3-1, extending their impressive winning streak to six games. The women’s hockey team is 16-5 on the season and at the top of their ACAC conference.

The next time you can see the men’s hockey team in action is Saturday, February 3 at 6 PM at the NAIT Arena. The women’s team next play on Saturday, February 17 at the NAIT rink at 6 PM.

Volleyball

After a successful previous weekend, the Ooks men’s volleyball team looked to continue the momentum against Lakeland College on Friday night. The game at the gym was packed to the brim and the atmosphere was rocking. The atmosphere must have helped, as the Ooks won a very competitive contest three sets to one.Saturday night would be a lot different, as they would lose three sets to one on the road.

The women’s team came into Friday night struggling, as they lost their last two games. Their attempts to go up in the standings were stopped short, as they lost three sets to zero on Friday night against Lakeland College. Saturday night would be more of the same, where they would lose in straight sets 3-0.

Both teams look to get back on track next Friday night against King’s University. The men play at 8, and the women play at 6.

Basketball

There are no basketball games this week, but you can look forward to the Ooks basketball teams being back in action next weekend. Both teams face off against King’s University. The men play at 8, and the women play at 6.

Ooks action is heating up with the final stretch for the playoffs incoming. Stay tuned to the nugget to get your weekly NAIT Ooks update.

Cover image via NAIT Athletics