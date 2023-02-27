Ooks weekend recap: Feb. 24-27

Seasons are starting to wrap up in the ACAC. Here’s how the Ooks did in their games last weekend.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team wrapped up their regular season with a pair of games against the University of Alberta-Augustana. They lost 4-3 in overtime on the road Friday before ending the season at home with a 2-2 tie on Saturday. On Friday, NAIT wasted no time, with Bryce Osepchuck opening the scoring just under two and a half minutes into the game. That would be all the scoring in the first; another goal wouldn’t come until 15 minutes into the second with Augustana tying the game on the power play. However, NAIT would respond two and a half minutes later. Keaton Holintay restored NAIT’s lead, which they would take into the third period. It wouldn’t last very long into the third, though, as Augustana tied the game just under four minutes into the third. Eric Lacombe responded for NAIT at the 9:17 mark, also restoring NAIT’s lead. It looked like NAIT would win the game, but Augustana tied it up with one second left. Augustana would win 2:47 into overtime. On Saturday, NAIT outshot Augustana 31-18, but Rett Rook would only let two goals by him as both teams exchanged goals in the first and second. Next, it’s playoff time for the Ooks as they travel to Briercrest to play a best-of-three this weekend. It should be a close series, given the past meetings this season between the two teams, with both teams winning two of the four games.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team split two games against Red Deer Polytechnic in the battle of the two top teams in the league, losing 3-2 on Friday before winning 2-1 on Saturday. Charilieze Sallis opened the scoring for the Ooks just under four minutes into the game. That was it for scoring untilthe middle of the second, with Red Deer tying the game at the 9:37 mark. Bre Martin responded three minutes later to restore NAIT’s lead. Red Deer then retied the game with just under two minutes in the second, and ultimately scored the game-winner on the powerplay with four and a half minutes to play in regulation. On Saturday, Darby Robertson opened the scoring for NAIT even earlier in the game–just 1:48. Red Deer responded at 13:26 of the first to tie the game. The game remained tied till the third, when Bre Martin put NAIT up for good just 48 seconds into the final period. Up next, it’s the last two games of the regular season, with the Ooks playing a pair of games against Lakeland College. The home game is on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team is off to the championship after dominating the King’s University Eagles 113-89. NAIT scored early and often, going up 39-21 by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles had no answer for Benajmin Kamba, who put up 28 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Yasser Abdullahi was dominant, and the Eagles’ defence could not stop him. He scored 32 points and only missed one shot in the game. The Eagles could never make any ground as they got outscored every quarter. Up next, it’s time for the championship. Game one for the Ooks is on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

On Saturday, the women’s basketball team season ended with a 68-50 loss to Keyano College. Keyano’s defence was strong from the start keeping NAIT’s offence in check for the entire game. NAIT shot just 32.8 percent and an even worse 11.1 percent from three. NAIT also recorded 22 turnovers in the game, with Keyano picking up 16 steals to NAIT’s four. Keyano was truly the better team, and it showed on the scoreboard. That finishes the season for the women’s basketball team. This team has potential going into next season but needs to improve in areas like three-point shooting.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team finished fourth overall in the championship. They started with a 3-1 victory over Lethbridge on Thursday. NAIT took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21. Lethbridge battled back though, taking the third set 25-23 before NAIT put the game away with a 25-21 fourth-set victory. On Friday, NAIT played the eventual champions, Briercrest. NAIT dropped the first set 18-25 but battled back to win the second set 25-21 but then dropped sets three and four 25-17 and 25-15, respectively. On Saturday, they played the host Keyano College in the bronze medal game. NAIT fought tooth and nail with Keyano in the first set but couldn’t pull it off, losing 26-28. It was all Keyano from there, as NAIT never even hit the 15-point mark in the final two sets, losing 25-13, 25-14.