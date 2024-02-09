Ooks weekend recap: Feb. 2-4

With one month of action left, the Ooks are gearing up for the playoffs. Let’s check in and see where each team stands.

Hockey

There was only men’s hockey action this week, as the women have a couple of weeks off. The men’s team started the weekend against Red Deer Polytechnic, winning 6-4 on the road. Saturday night was a heated affair. The team took multiple penalties that cost them the game, losing 5-1. But thankfully the loss wasn’t enough to knock them out; The men’s team is now 12-8 on the season and has clinched a spot in the ACAC playoffs. Coach Scott Fellnermayr had some thoughts on the penalties from Saturday’s game:

“Move your feet you don’t have to reach and you don’t have to take those stupid penalties,” he said. In his eyes, the team needed a “little bit of discipline,” to avoid those they racked up.

The Ooks are back next Saturday at 6 p.m. against Portage College. The women will be out of action for one more week before their return on the 17th of February.

Volleyball

After last Saturday’s loss, the men’s volleyball team was back to their winning ways this weekend. They started the weekend on senior night winning three sets to one against King’s University Friday night. On Saturday, they would pull the double on King’s University and beat them in a competitive five-set match three sets to two.

The women’s team’s slide continued as they fell to 4-12 this weekend, with their losing streak now reaching six games. Friday, on senior night, they would lose a very competitive three sets to zero to King’s University. On the road Saturday, there was less competition and they also lost three sets to zero. Despite the hard games, Coach Erminia Russo Thorp reminds her team to keep going.

“I’m always saying you never give up you’re never out of it, I’d always try and let them know we’re always in it you just gotta keep going point by point”

Both volleyball teams will be playing their last game at home on Saturday, February 17. The women play at 6 p.m. and the men play at 8 p.m.

Basketball

The Ooks had a great weekend on the court and won both their games against King’s University. The games were very competitive. It came down to the fourth quarter, with the Ooks holding a lead. They saw the game out and won both games–Friday, on the road, with an 86-76 win, and Saturday at home with an 87-76 win. The men’s team is now 7-9 on the season and hold the last playoff spot in the north division.

The women’s team didn’t have a fun weekend, dropping both their games to King’s University and falling to 7-9 on the season. They lost Friday night 73-42 on the road. Saturday was not much better, with them losing 80-63 at home. The women’s team currently holds the third spot in the ACAC North Division, and it looks like they’re en route to make a playoff spot.

Both teams play at home next weekend twice.They face Lethbridge College on Friday night and then Ambrose University on Saturday.





