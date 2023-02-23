Ooks weekend recap: Feb 17-20

The playoffs are underway in the ACAC. Here’s how the Ooks did in their games last weekend.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team dropped two games to Red Deer Polytechnic, losing 5-4 in overtime on Friday before being shutout 4-0 on Saturday. On Friday, both teams scored twice in the first’s final ten minutes, with Dylan Stewart scoring both for the Ooks. In the second, five-on-five scoring dried up for both sides, but the special teams took control. Red Deer scored a shorthanded goal at the 9:06 mark of the second, before both teams scored a powerplay goal just under a minute apart in the final two minutes. The Ooks would tie the game just under four and a half minutes into the third, sending the game to overtime. It would take Red Deer only 37 seconds to win the game in overtime, with Ryland McNinch scoring the game-winner.

On Saturday, the Ooks got badly outplayed and outshot 39-15. Red Deer opened the scoring just 5:05 into the game. That would be all the scoring until Red Deer scored two goals in the final five minutes of the second. Red Deer would once again add to their lead 5:40 into the third. Next up, the Ooks wrap up their regular season with a pair of games against U of A Augustana. The home game is on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team split two games against the Olds College Broncos, winning 2-0 on Thursday before losing 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday. On Thursday, Michaella Kibblewhit opened the scoring just under two minutes into the second before Josie Nichols gave them a much-needed insurance goal on the powerplay at 6:57 of the third. On Saturday, some late heroics by Cassidy Shandro got NAIT the point. This sent the game to overtime with a game-tying goal with eight seconds to play. Overtime would solve nothing, and Ireland Greenhough would score the shootout’s only goal to win it for the Broncos. Up next, it’s a battle of the two top teams in the league, with the Ooks playing a pair of games against Red Deer Polytechnic. The home game is on Friday at 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team split two games this weekend, losing to SAIT 80-67 before managing a narrow 80-79 victory over St. Mary’s University. On Friday, the Ooks were done in by a poor second quarter getting outscored 31-8, allowing SAIT to take a 51-23 lead into the second half. This allowed SAIT to cruise through the second half to an easy victory. On Saturday, the Ooks would enter the fourth quarter trailing 62-53, but a fourth-quarter surge in which they outscored St. Mary’s University 27-17 to squeak out a narrow one-point victory. Up next, the Ooks return home for a play-in game against The King’s University at 7 p.m. The winner of this game will play in the championship.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team lost 64-53 on Friday to SAIT and 75-64 on Saturday to St. Mary’s University. On Friday, the team struggled to shoot from three with only 22 percent. This problem has existed throughout the season but was worse on Friday because SAIT shot 36 percent. On Saturday, the Ooks got off to a slow start trailing 23-11 by the end of the first quarter. This lead was insurmountable, as they never returned to tie the game. Up next for the Ooks, they head to Fort McMurry to play the Keyano Huskies on Saturday with a spot in the championship. The game Starts at 3 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team will go to the championship thanks to a consecutive set victory over the Concordia Thunder. The Thunder battled hard, but early on it was clear that the Ooks were the better team. The Ooks attack had a percentage over .500 in the first two sets. In the third set, Concordia was starting to gain some ground holding the Ooks attack to a percentage of .280, but it was too late as the Ooks held strong to finish the game. Up next, it’s time for the championship. Game one for the Ooks is on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball lost in the play-in game to the Keyano Huskies in consecutive sets. After losing the first set 25-22, the Ooks fell apart, only scoring 24 points in the final two sets (25-14, 25-10). This wraps up a disappointing season for the Ooks, in which they only won three games. They made significant improvements throughout the season and will look to improve next season.