Ooks weekend recap: Feb. 10-13

The Ooks seasons are winding down, and here is how each team did this weekend.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team split a pair of games, with the Briercrest Clippers losing 3-2 in overtime on Friday before responding with a 5-3 win on Saturday. On Friday, it took little time for the Clippers to get on the board, scoring just 5:48 into the game with a lucky bounce as the shot went off an Ook. The game would remain 1-0 until the Clippers went on the powerplay and extended their lead at the 3:57 minute mark of the second period. Despite playing an overall strong game, the Ooks couldn’t get past Clippers’ goalie Dominik Tmej and found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third. Forward Dylan Stewart wouldn’t let the Ooks go down without a fight, scoring two goals just two minutes and five seconds apart to tie the game. It only took 13 seconds of overtime for the Clippers to grab the win as they went on a partial two on one allowing Campbell Ens to score the game-winner.

The Ooks wouldn’t allow a repeat of Friday’s game on Saturday, though, as they scored three goals in the opening ten minutes to take an early 3-0 lead. The Clippers would get one back before the end of the first, but the Ooks could still take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Josh Lazowski would restore the Ooks’ goal lead 5:32 into the second with his second of the game. The Clippers scored two goals in the third, separated by an Ooks goal, but the early lead was enough for the Ooks to hold on. Up next, the Ooks play Red Deer Polytechnic here at NAIT on Friday before heading to Red Deer for a rematch on Saturday.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team won both games against SAIT, winning 5-1 on Friday and then 1-0 on Saturday. On Friday, Jessica Engelbrecht opened the scoring for NAIT at the 14:55 mark of the first period. The Ooks would hold on to that 1-0 lead until 4:54 in the third when Tamryn Ward tied the game. The Ooks would score four unanswered goals in the final ten minutes to win. On Saturday, SAIT’s goalie Ali Kieran made the game look way closer than it was. The Ooks outshot SAIT 42-11 but were only able to get one goal, with Payton Basterash scoring the only goal of the game shorthanded 3:58 into the third period. Up next, the Ooks play the Olds College Broncos on the road on Thursday before returning to NAIT for a rematch on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team split a pair of games this weekend, losing to Red Deer Polytechnic 73-63 before dominating the Olds College Broncos 95-62. On Friday, the bench was the difference maker for Red Deer. The starters were even at 50 points a piece, but the Ooks bench was outscored 23-13. On Saturday, it was the Ooks’ depth that outdid the Broncos. The Broncos had two players combine for 48 points, but only one other player on the team had more than two. Meanwhile, the Ooks had six players score double-digit points, only one without a point and four with less than five. The Ooks wrap up the regular season this weekend with a trip to Edge School in Calgary to play SAIT on Friday before heading to St. Mary’s University to play the Lightning on Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team lost 75-53 on Friday to Red Deer Polytechnic and 65-56 on Saturday to the Olds College Broncos. On Friday, the offence couldn’t gain any traction, with only Lucie Wilde having double-digit points and only four players having more than five. On Saturday, the offence performed slightly better, with six players scoring at least five points, but they had no answer for Rio Yamazaki, who put up 17 points and eight assists in the win for the Broncos. The Ooks wrap up the regular season this weekend with a trip to Edge School in Calgary to play SAIT on Friday before heading to St. Mary’s University to play the Lightning on Saturday.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team lost their final game of the regular season in consecutive sets Friday against Red Deer Polytechnic. Each set was close, with only the first set not having the Ooks reach the 20-point mark. With their fate in the playoffs already set, the Ooks also rested plenty of key players. Carter Hills, Daniel Ward, Ross Bishop, Felix Dufour and Shae McIntyre, all players that have been starters in most games for the Ooks, did not play against Red Deer. Next for the Ooks, they play the Concordia Thunder on Friday at NAIT with a spot in the championship on the line. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team lost their final game of the regular season in consecutive sets Friday against Red Deer Polytechnic. Both the first two sets were close, 25-22 in both of them, but they couldn’t secure the set. Red Deer pulled ahead in the final set and easily won 25-15, but it was a very close game despite losing in consecutive sets. Up next for the Ooks, they head to Fort McMurray to play the Keyano Huskies on Saturday with a spot in the championship on the line. The game starts at 3 p.m.