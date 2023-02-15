Ooks playoff outlook

With the regular season winding down for the Ooks, here is a look at the playoff outlooks of each team.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team sits right in the middle of the pack with nine wins, six regulation losses and three overtime losses. With six games left, they sit tied with U of A Augustana for the final home-ice playoff spot and have two games left against Augustana. They sit ten points up on Portage College, the only team not in a playoff spot, with two games in hand on them and two other teams below them. They will likely make the playoffs but must push to get home-ice advantage.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team currently sits in second place with nine wins, one regulation loss and two overtime losses. Red Deer Polytechnic, the only team above them, has only one more point with one more win and one fewer overtime loss. NAIT has two games in hand and two games left against Red Deer to claim the top spot in the regular season and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team is in second place with a record of 11-5 and has already clinched a spot in the play-in game. They currently sit one game up on Lakeland for the final spot straight to the playoffs and could clinch as soon as Saturday, depending on the results of this weekend’s games.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball has a spot in the play-in game secured and will be playing in it. The only question is positioning right now. The Ooks currently sit in sixth place with a record of 5-11, but both fifth and fourth place are still statistically possible. Fourth place is improbable as it would require Lakeland College to lose all their remaining games and the Ooks to win all of theirs. Fourth place also requires King’s University to either lose one of their remaining games or the Ooks to make up a 38-point differential on King’s University. To finish fifth, all it would take is for the Ooks either win two more games in their four remaining games than Kings University does in their three remaining games, or win one more game, and the Ooks to make up a 38-point differential on Kings University.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team will be playing in the play-in game due to being in the same division as the host team this season. They are currently in second place overall and will get home-court advantage for the play-in as they hold the tiebreaker between them and Lakeland, leaving no way for Lakeland to pass the Ooks in the standings.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball final game of the season will have no impact on the standings. They will finish in sixth place, just good enough to qualify for the final play-in spot. The Ooks and Northwestern Polytechnic have one game left, and the Ooks hold the tiebreaker, which leaves no way for Northwestern to pass them in the standings.