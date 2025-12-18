Ooks player from Ukraine wins ACAC Rookie of the Year

Vladyslav Satsevich has made a noticeable impact on the field since joining the NAIT Ooks last September. After becoming one of the team’s most dynamic players, the defenceman from Kakhovka, Ukraine earned the title of 2025 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) North Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Year.

In Ukraine, soccer is quite popular among kids — they were always playing it outside. “That is where I first started playing and fell in love with this game,” said Satsevich.

“My environment was very sports-friendly. At first, I did dancing for seven years. When I was around 10 or 11, my friend invited me to a football [soccer] training.”

After that, Satsevich decided he wanted to continue playing seriously.

Currently enrolled in NAIT’s English as a Second Language program, Satsevich wants to polish his skills on and off the field. Playing soccer with English-speaking teams before the Ooks has helped him communicate with his teammates. “In the field, it’s a little bit different. Because you have this language style,” he said. “But in life, it’s a little bit difficult.”

Coming to Canada brought major changes. Satsevich arrived in Canada alone, leaving his family in Ukraine while adjusting to a new country.

“The language, the culture and lifestyle were all new to me. I also had to start working because football here is not paid. In Ukraine, it’s different,” he said. Satsevich was paid a salary playing soccer back home. Now, he works in construction outside of school and sports.

“So it took time, but I update to this country,” he said.

Despite this transition, Satsevich emerged as a key player for the Ooks. In only nine regular-season games, he added three assists, scored four goals and recorded one game-winning goal. This season also delivered high and low moments Satsevich will not forget. “I remember one great moment when we won the provincial championship. Yeah, it was an amazing feeling,” he said. “And I have one negative moment. When we played in nationals, we conceded a goal in the last minutes and lost.” Though he was named Rookie of the Year, Satsevich stays humble. “I try not to think too much about this pressure, because I’m a simple guy who just plays soccer,” he said. When he isn’t studying or competing, Satsevich likes going to the gym, walking his dog and playing PS5. For the future, his goal is to continue developing as a player while learning English. Photo via @naitooks on X

“Why I come into NAIT is I want to improve my English. It helps the team, like Ooks, right? Yeah, and to grow as players,” he said. Having already played at a high level in Ukraine, he hopes to keep competing.

What really makes Satsevich’s story inspiring is the way he handled change. He arrived in a new country, faced a new environment, yet continued striving to achieve his goals.

For others overcoming similar challenges, Satsevich put it this way: “My advice is simple. Work hard every training every day, stay focused and set goals you can reach. And most importantly, stay a good person. That’s all.”

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Nugget’s Dec. 10 print issue. Read it online here.

Feature image by Ana Kostyrko