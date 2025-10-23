Ooks outplay but can’t outscore the Thunder in tight home opener

Following a disappointing result to start the season away from home, the NAIT Ooks came home to change their fortunes and brought a powerful and coordinated team performance. However, they could not beat out a scrappy performance from the Concordia Thunder, falling 4-3 in the home opener and 0-2 for the start of the season.

Concordia strikes first on power play

NAIT spent an overwhelming amount of time in Concordia’s end in the first ten minutes of the game, applying fast and tactical pressure constantly. But it was Concordia that opened the scoring during the first power play of the game. The Thunder created chaos in front of the net before forward Krz Plummer dropped to a knee in the low slot to fire it home and put Concordia up 1-0.

Ooks forward Evan Arnold kickstarted an electric second period. After popping the puck around the first defender, Arnold slotted it past the frantic Concordia goalie to tie the game 14 seconds into the period.

Ooks men’s hockey team captain Evan Arnold takes a shot at the Thunder’s net during the Oct. 18 home opener. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Concordia put themselves back on top after a crafty pass from the corner back to the blue line. #41, Ryley Morgan, smashed it home, making the score 2-1 for Concordia. Only a minute later, NAIT’s top performers in these first two games combined for a goal; Ethan Leyer and Evan Arnold made a perfect play that allowed Ty Whitford to fly wide around the goalie and tie the game again. Concordia fired the last goal of the period from the blue line, and a clean tip from Lukas Konashuk made its way to the back of the net, putting the Thunder up 3-2 going into the third.

Physical play ramps up in the third, late surge not enough

The game heated up in the third, with multiple penalties going both ways. There was even some 4-on-4 hockey, with the Thunder’s Andrew Kennedy flying in to collide knees with the Ooks’ Decker Mujcin. Both went to the penalty box.

Concordia scored a wild high arching puck shot that deflected off of Ooks goalie McCoy Bidewell. With seven minutes to go, the puck dropped to the bottom corner, and with a little help from Thunder player Dallon Wilton, Concordia was up 4-2. However, NAIT went out swinging, crashing in front of the net as Mujcin scored his own scrappy goal from the slot. The game ended 4-3, and despite NAIT being down most of the game, they brought the heat.

The Ooks outshot Concordia on Saturday, but struggled in front of the net. Photo by Ana Kostyrko The Ooks looked the better team throughout, playing good pressing defence and being incredibly fun to watch. They answered back immediately and never backed down, utilizing speed and excellent build up play through the back to eliminate Thunder players from the defence. However, they just could not finish in front of the net, outshooting Concordia 43-25, with multiple shots flying off the posts leaving the crowds on the edge of their seats. “You don’t get a lot of space out there,” said Head Coach Scott Fellnermayr after the game. “We outshot them, had a lot of good chances, and just couldn’t find a way.”

Ooks’ speed on the ice promising for 2025-26 season

Concordia also brought a difficult physical game, always throwing hits when they could and crowding Bidewell’s doorstep to create the main source of their chances. Regardless, NAIT Coach Scott Fellnermayr held his goalie in high regard. “I thought our goaltending was good, he stopped every shot he really saw.”

Ooks goalie and Instrumentation Engineering Technology student McCoy Bidewell defends net on Oct. 18. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Fellnermayr also praised forwards Mujcin, Whitford and captain Arnold, who all showed up on the scoresheet. “There’s guys that were working hard,” he said. “If we can start to be a little more composed and make plays with pucks, we can wind it up and hit ’em with speed and use our advantage, our skill and our speed.”

While it’s not the start the Ooks wanted, they are not backing down. Concordia could not deal with NAIT’s speed and complex 2-1-2 defensive formation, and with a bye week to work on their passing, puck-handling and battle, Fellnermayr and the Ooks want to fight to be first or second place. “You lose the first two games of the year, and it can only really go up.”

All signs point to strong performances for the Ooks as the season progresses.

Feature image by Ana Kostyrko