State of the Ooks: 2025-26 Season Preview

The men’s basketball team had one of the best turnaround seasons at NAIT last year, going from 9-11 in 2023-24 to finishing 14-6 in 2024-25. The only part missing was the playoff success. The Ooks finished sixth in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Championships — a slight drop from their fifth-place finish the year prior. Last season, only three players returned from 2023-24. The Ooks will keep some familiar faces, but there will be new additions with the team’s top two scorers Omar Farah and Peter-Aluk Deng departing.

Head Coach: Adika Peter-McNeilly // Player to watch: Kohl Wedman

It was a long road back to the playoffs for the women’s basketball team after winning the national title in 2022. The team finally clinched a playoff berth last season, led by Payton Neilson — one of only two players who remained from the championship-winning season. The Ooks just missed the podium at the ACAC championships, finishing fourth. But the team will retain most of their core players, and that will play into their hands if they make a run at an ACAC title.

Head Coach: Kiera Lyons // Player to watch: Payton Neilson