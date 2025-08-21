State of the Ooks: 2025-26 Season Preview

Summer is over, and school is back in session. And that means the NAIT Ooks are also back! After nearly every program made playoffs last year, each team has storylines to follow entering the 2025-26 season. So, here is how the Ooks are looking ahead of the upcoming season.
The men’s basketball team had one of the best turnaround seasons at NAIT last year, going from 9-11 in 2023-24 to finishing 14-6 in 2024-25. The only part missing was the playoff success. The Ooks finished sixth in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Championships — a slight drop from their fifth-place finish the year prior. Last season, only three players returned from 2023-24. The Ooks will keep some familiar faces, but there will be new additions with the team’s top two scorers Omar Farah and Peter-Aluk Deng departing.
Head Coach: Adika Peter-McNeilly // Player to watch: Kohl Wedman
It was a long road back to the playoffs for the women’s basketball team after winning the national title in 2022. The team finally clinched a playoff berth last season, led by Payton Neilson — one of only two players who remained from the championship-winning season. The Ooks just missed the podium at the ACAC championships, finishing fourth. But the team will retain most of their core players, and that will play into their hands if they make a run at an ACAC title.
Head Coach: Kiera Lyons // Player to watch: Payton Neilson
The men’s soccer team took home the program’s first ACAC championship since 2018-19 before losing 4-3 in the bronze semi-final to the Champlain Saint-Lambert Cavaliers at nationals. With returning players like Peter Jones, the ACAC North Soccer Player of the Year, and standout rookie Jameson Kleizk, who scored the second-highest number of goals in the division, it should be another title-contending year on the pitch for the blue and gold.
Head coach: Jeff Paulus // Player to watch: Peter Jones
The women finished with a record of 7-3-2 for the third consecutive year in 2024. However, unlike the past two seasons, the Ooks did not make the playoffs due to the ACAC playoff hosts taking their spot.
With Jyla Micael Erandio returning after a team-leading 10 goals last year and the Ooks having only two players beyond their third year, another season of experience (plus the preseason’s Ooks Invitational Exhibition Series) could help push this team to the top of the division.
Head Coach: Dhee Govender // Player to watch: Jyla Micael Erandio
2024-25 was a disappointing end once again for the men’s hockey team. NAIT lost to Concordia in the first round for the second time in two years after leading 1-0 in the three-game series both seasons.
On the bright side, the team did fairly well despite significant roster turnover. Another year of experience could help the team, but the two first-round exits are a concern.
Head coach: Scott Fellnermayr // Player to watch: Tyler Blocha
The women’s hockey team set a record for most points scored and assists recorded by a team in a single season last year, yet the campaign did not end with a championship.
Despite finishing 19-6-1, NAIT fell to Red Deer in the first round.
The team will add 11 new players this season and lost their top two scorers, so overcoming the roster turnover will be one of this team’s challenges out of the gate.
Head coach: Brendan Jensen // Player to watch: Hanna Paquette
Since Head Coach Phil Dixon took over in 2023-24, the men’s volleyball program has reached unprecedented heights. From winning the team’s first ACAC championship since 1976-77 and their first-ever national title in 2024, the team was on a magical run during Dixon’s first season at the helm. Last season did not end the same way, though. The Ooks did not earn an opportunity to defend their national title after finishing fifth in the ACAC playoffs.
However, NAIT will host the 2026 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) volleyball nationals this March, giving them an automatic spot in the tournament. The Ooks have a golden opportunity to fight for another national title, with most of the team’s players from the 2024 national championship run still on the team.
Head coach: Phil Dixon // Player to watch: Josh Watson
Last season, the women’s team clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2019-20. And after this turning point season for the program, 2025-26 has potential for the team to take the next step.
Two core players last season were Lexi Gedny and Rachel Mallet, who should return to the roster for 2025-26. Gedny finished top five in the ACAC for assists, and Mallet finished top five in the ACAC for kills and was named ACAC North Rookie of the Year.
With some playoff experience and a strong foundation built around high performers, the team is positioned for another playoff run.
Head coach: Erminia Russo Thorpe // Player to watch: Rachel Mallett