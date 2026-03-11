Ooks go out fighting against SAIT in semifinals

The Ooks men’s hockey season is over in a heartbreaking fashion, going down fighting against rivals SAIT Trojans. They brought the fire they brought against Concordia to SAIT, only losing by one goal in game one. But game two was filled with unfortunate calls, leaving NAIT with their backs to the wall. The Ooks fought for Cale Lyons and Drae Gardiner’s last games, as well as another potential retirement from another key player, and NAIT showed they can be playoff favourites even when the odds are against them. “I’m proud of the way we turned things around,” says Ooks head coach Scott Fellnermayr about the season. The team had a “remarkably bad” start, but ended up as a top team in the second half of the school year. The Ooks fought their way up to semifinals despite a bad start to the season. Photo by Ana Kostyrko / The Nugget

A tight game one against SAIT

“In this series, it was just SAIT is a really skilled team and they were crisp and we had a tough time getting established on them … they were just quick to break pucks out, every man to man, they played solid,” says Fellnermayr.

Game one on Friday started off rough with SAIT’s Carter Briltz scoring in the starting minutes. The second period started with Ooks captain Ethan Leyer scoring quickly, but a flurry of goals was soon to come. With SAIT’s Jace Moffat in the box, NAIT was slated for a good chance to take the lead, but Trojan forward Zach Cain scored shorthanded to put SAIT up 2-1. Ooks defenseman Tristan Taylor brought the game to a tie, but SAIT’s Colby Ball responded late in the second period to bring the Trojans’ lead back to one. The third period was filled with shots from NAIT, but SAIT scored first. The Ooks’ Jackson Hassman scoring was only a consolation goal as NAIT lost game one 4-3.

Now on home ice and confident off a tight first game, fans saw Brophy Dunne and Gardiner’s token handshake for the last time before NAIT hit the ice with fire for game two.

Gardiner and Dunne during the quarterfinals. Photo by Ana Kostyrko / The Nugget

Tough luck, tough calls for game two

However, the rough night started early as rookie Decker Mujcin was pinned against SAIT’s goalie and called for goalie interference.

“I was kind of battling for my ice … and unfortunately, I took a penalty and didn’t score. But it’s time to move on from that now and get ready for next year,” says Mujcin.

Things got worse for the Ooks as a deflection off Dunne beat goalie McCoy Bidewell. Ooks’ defenseman Avery Trotter was called for a soft cross check shortly after, and SAIT’s Austin Reschny brought the lead to 2-0 early in the game.

“I thought we actually started well tonight. We played hard to start and then we just got on the wrong side of it,” says Fellnermayr. He explained that a couple “weaker calls” and unlucky goals were hard to come back from. “We’re down two nothing before we could blink and we started off okay, so it’s just a little bit tough.”

SAIT got away with a couple missed calls and unfortunate crossbars from NAIT, but as the game went into intermission, a scuffle ensued after a Trojan and an Ook hit the ice, and NAIT got a power play to start the second period. The second period had similar officiating frustrations, as a missed trip by SAIT was followed by a call for Dunne’s trip. SAIT’s Dylan Clark scored during a powerplay to put the Trojans up 3-0. A fight ensued after Ty Hodge caught a stick to the face, and Ashton McNelly, Taylor and Lyons came to their fellow Ooks’ defense. With no penalty called, both teams traded shots and hits until a debatable high stick goal tipped the puck above Bidewell’s shoulder to bring SAIT up four goals to end the period. The Ooks play the Trojans last November. Photo via NAIT Ooks

Avery Trotter was the first to be thrown out of the game as he protested the refs and got sent off with game misconduct, which Fellnermayr thought was harsh despite thinking it was “probably too late at that point” for an Ooks comeback.

“That didn’t seem like he deserved more than a 10 there, I don’t understand that. Typically you just give a guy a 10 and you let him back in the game,” he says.

An empty net goal was the only goal of the final period, but the highlight of the final period was a heated scrap on the ice by SAIT’s net. The Ooks’ Josh Hoekstra, Lyons and Hassman all got involved and were sent off to end the game.

Despite the loss, Ooks fly together

As SAIT celebrated on their way into the locker room, there was a heartfelt exchange between the players and the fans for the dedication of both sides to punch through a roller-coaster season. Gardiner and Bidewell were embraced by the team as they spent time on the ice following the exchange. The Ooks went to the locker room in emotion, and they came out in smiles as they embraced family and partners.

Bidewell, NAIT’s goalie and a key player on the team, thinks it could be his last year as an Ooks hockey player.

Bidewell says he’s forever grateful for his time at NAIT. Photo by Ana Kostyrko / The Nugget

“I’ve gotta go start the real world, I think,” says the Instrumentation Engineering Technology student. He’s learned a lot and hockey has become “a fun part of life” and believes school is “first and foremost.”

“You get a career out of it, but you also get to do something you love and you meet some great people. I’m forever grateful for my time here at NAIT,” Bidewell says.

“It’s family here. You kinda fall back in love with the game because it’s been a long day at school, studying and everything else. You get to walk in the rink and everyone’s just here having fun. Some people are in easy classes, some people are in hard classes, and you’re all here for the same thing.”

The Ooks ended the season with a lot of promise, and with the performances we’ve seen from the younger players, fans have a lot to look forward to for next season.

Feature image via NAIT Ooks