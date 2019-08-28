Ooks games free for students!

By Zachary Flynn

Amidst budget reductions across NAIT, including reductions in the Athletics department, NAIT Ooks home games will continue to be free.

Hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball and badminton games are all played on campus as the Ooks fight to get to provincial and national tournaments.

Seb Cava, the Promotion and Events Athletics Assistant explained that while the games are free, students have already paid for the experience.

“All the students, while they pay for their tuition fees, they also pay a [Recreation & Athletics Fee],” said Cava.

The Recreation and Athletics fee covers informal recreation activities, access to facilities like the pool and weight centre, as well as free admission to NAIT Ooks home games.

Cava also says the games are a good way to spend your Friday or Saturday, supporting the athletes.

“Well there’s always going to be a good show, right? It’s post-secondary athletes so [they are] committed to the sport and it’s what they do best – it’s why they’re playing at this next level,” said Caba.

There are opportunities at the games to leave with more than you came with.

“We’re going to try to up the promotions, giveaways,” said Cava. “Regardless of the game, it’s going to be a good show.”

Information about the Ooks’ seasons can be found on page 11 and team schedules can be found on NAITOoks.com