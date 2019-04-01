Ooks finish season with silver

By Callen Lehman

After finishing the regular season in first place, the Ooks women’s hockey team placed silver in the ACAC final. Following their 3-2 overtime loss to the MacEwan Griffins, the Ooks are already getting prepared to take on the next season.

Tanel Boeckman, a second year defenseman will not be returning next year but is satisfied with the teams push this season.

“Even with the changes before our season, we came out with a really good result,” said Boeckman about their new coach and number of new players. “Although we didn’t win finals, it was everything we accomplished from the start to the end.”

The team held first place for the majority of the season, allowing them to make playoffs and play in the finals. Maintaining tight communication skills and building relationships helped them achieve success.

Brooklyn Colborn, a rookie in 2018-2019 is looking forward to her second year but sad to see some of her teammates leaving. With the next season in thought, Colborn said that buying into the system and putting the team first will continue to push them forward.

With a strong lead from the beginning to the end, the Ooks plan to bring back their strength in the returning season. Although leadership will change, there’s nothing that will stop the women from working towards a similar spot in the season next year.