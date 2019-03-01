Ooks curling wins ACAC championship

By ZACHARY FLYNN

After a full weekend of games, the NAIT Ooks mixed curling team is bringing home the ACAC Championship. The mens team took home silver, while the womens team won bronze.

Securing the championship wasn’t the only success the Ooks found this season. The ACAC Curling All-Conference men’s team was made up exclusively of Ooks, with Trygg Jensen, Jonah Tobinski, Brett Winfield and John Ritchie all being selected. Ryan Saville was also selected to be on the all-conference mixed team and Trygg Jensen was awarded the ACAC Men’s Curler of the Year.

The weekend was ripe with competition all around. The men’s team was undefeated going into the playoffs on day three. It wasn’t until the gold medal game that the Ooks fell short to Concordia 5-3.

For the Women’s team, the weekend started off with four straight losses. Their first win of the tournament came in the bronze medal match, where they managed to fight for a win. The game was tied at 7 going into the last end. NAIT pulled ahead, winning the bronze medal game 8-7.

The mixed team finished the round-robin competition in first place with two wins and one loss. In the semi- final, they managed to pull off a close 6-5 victory against the University of Alberta Augustana team before beating the Lakeland Rustlers 7-3 in the finals.