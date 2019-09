Ooks 2019-20 schedule overview

Soccer

Dates: Sept 6 – Oct 20

Location: NAIT Field (Beside NAIT LRT Station)

Provincials:

Oct 25, 26, 27 @ Emerald Hills Regional Park, Sherwood Park, hosted by NAIT (Men’s and Women’s)

Nationals:

(Men’s) Nov 6-9, hosted by Durham College

(Women’s) Nov 6-9, hosted by Concordia University of Edmonton

Basketball

Dates: Oct 18 – Dec 7, Jan 9 – Feb 29

Location: NAIT Gym

Provincials: (Men’s) Mar 5-7, hosted by U of A Augustana

(Women’s) Mar 5-7, hosted by Medicine Hat College

Nationals: (Men’s) Mar 18-21, hosted by Humber College

(Women’s) Mar 18-21, hosted by Vancouver Island University

Volleyball

Dates: Oct 10 – Nov 30, Jan 10 – Feb 22

Location: NAIT Gym

Provincials: (Men’s) Feb 27-29, hosted by Lethbridge College

(Women’s) Feb 27-29, hosted by Medicine Hat College

Nationals: (Men’s) Mar 11-14, hosted by St. Thomas University

(Women’s) Mar 11-14, hosted by Cégep Garneau

Hockey

Dates: Oct 11 – Nov 30, Jan 10 – Feb 29

Location: NAIT Arena

Provincials: (Men’s): Quarter Finals – March 6-8, Semifinals March 13-15, Finals March 20-22, host TBD

(Women’s) Semifinals Feb 27-Mar 1, Finals March 6-15, host TBD

Nationals: N/A

Badminton

Dates/Location: Nov 24, hosted by Old College; Jan 19, hosted by The King’s University; Feb 2, hosted by Concordia Univeristy of Edmonton

Provincials: Feb 23-24, hosted by NAIT

Nationals: March 4-7, hosted by the University of Toronto Mississauga

Curling

Dates/Location: Nov 29-Dec 1, Hosted by Lakeland College, Lloydminster; Jan 24-26, Hosted by NAIT, Avonair Curling Club

Provincials: Feb 28 – Mar 1, Hosted by Portage College

Nationals: March 13-22, Hosted by Portage la Prairie