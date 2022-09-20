Nominations for NAITSA Senate underway

Nominations are open for the 2022-2023 NAITSA senate, the “governing body” of the NAIT Students’ Association. Senate members are elected students that vote on important matters that impact the day-to-day life for NAIT students, such as approving budgets, passing bylaws, and holding the Executive Council accountable.

The NAITSA elections website explains that “no matter what career path you choose, being a board member is valuable experience.”

“Participation on the Senate will promote skills such as accountability, decision-making, communication, teamwork and more.”

In addition to gaining skills, students can also expect to earn an honorarium of up to $650 and have the position appear on their co-curricular record.

The responsibilities of NAITSA Senate voting members include two mandatory training shifts on October 18th and October 19th, and one or two meetings a month. Meetings typically take place on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

To be nominated, students need 10 signatures from their electoral zone. No speeches or debates are required, but campaign posters and materials can be distributed once approved. Although, NAITSA encourages students to “just get out there and talk to other NAIT students about issues that concern them.” The information and nomination package can be downloaded on NAITSA’s election website, and nominations close at 4pm on September 26th.

Cover Photo: Previous NAITSA senate members. Photo via NAITSA