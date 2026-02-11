New event takes flight for Black History Month at NAIT

Last year NAIT celebrated Black History Month with events like shortfilms, info sessions and speakers. This year features a new event focusing on bringing together Black, Caribbean and African (BCA) students and the rest of NAIT.

During the Umoja Classic, BCA students took on “the world,” to play a game of basketball and celebrate community. Umoja, which means unity in Swahili, isn’t just the name of the game — it’s the central theme of the event.

“It came from the fact we love sports and we believe sports is one of the most unifying things in the world,” said Ola Odanye, NAIT community and belonging specialist.

The idea to host a basketball game had been in Odanye’s head for years. While planning Black History Month for 2026, he reached out to Tam Rosnau, a recreation specialist at NAIT, to make the game a reality.

“So this is the first year, this will be the inaugural event with hopes that it is something that comes back bigger and better every year from that,” says Rosnau.

Adika Peter-McNeilly (right) high fives a player during the game. Peter-McNeilly is the head coach of the men’s basketball team. He also coached team BCA during the Umoja Classic game. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

“We’re all on the same court. We’re all sharing this wonderful game that they all love.”

Students registered for two teams: the BCA team and the World team. There were no gender or skill requirements, making it accessible to everyone. Both teams consisted of 14 players who represented different places and people from across the world, including Ireland, The Philippines and Canada. While teams normally divide players, Rosnau and Odanye wanted to bring them together.

“So, everything is versus when it’s in sport,” said Rosnau, “but we’re all on the same court. We’re all sharing this wonderful game that they all love. The game of basketball.”

Each team had a NAIT Ooks basketball coach to guide them through practice before the big game. Adika Peter-McNeilly, the Ooks men’s basketball coach, trained team BCA, and Kiera Lyons, the Ooks women’s basketball coach, instructed the World team. Peter-McNeilly was excited to see some familiar faces on the teams. “I see a lot of these young men and women coming out to open gym when they have recreation, so they actually have a game. And I always say basketball is bigger than basketball, right?” said Peter-McNeilly. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Students who were not playing in the game were invited to register for the “hype team” and still got to be involved by cheering on their peers and bringing energy from the crowd. While Peter-McNeilly is excited for the potential of more attendance in future events, the energy in the room, and on the court, was electric.

“It was amazing, a lot of hoopers who are passionate about basketball. We just gather around and I love a lot of the competition,” said Hamzah Yusra, who played for the world team.

The BCA team won 57 to 37 and took home the grand prize — a shiny golden trophy presented to the winning team by Laura Jo Gunter, NAIT president and CEO.

Photo by Ana Kostyrko

NAIT’s values of fostering dialogue, building community and honouring the contributions of Black students and staff took flight at the first Umoja Classic game. And those involved hope it’s not the last.

“I think this is really good for years to come … it’s going to get bigger and better for next year,” said Peter-McNeilly.

A full lineup of NAIT’s Black History month events can be found on NAIT’s website.