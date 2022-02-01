Nest closing its doors until September 2022

By Adel Ahmed

With the hospitality industry taking substantial hits over the last two years, one bar at NAIT has decided to shut its doors for the foreseeable future.

Nest Eatery will be closing its doors to the public until September 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision comes as a tough one for the bar, but one they are confident in.

“This decision is the most responsible one we can make right now to ensure that we can continue serving the NAIT community and play an active role in campus life in the future,” said Nest general manager Michelle Dirksen in her official statement.

While the Nest is closed for the time being, it has been known over the years for its excellent service. The establishment was awarded Best Campus Bar by the People’s Choice in 2019 and 2020. It was also named the #1 Campus Best Bar none award from 2014-to 2020. The Nest first opened on NAIT’s main campus in 1988 and has been since owned and operated by NAIT Students Association.

Students looking to eat on campus can head to https://www.nait.ca/nait/life-at-nait/on-campus/eat-at-nait to find out what locations remain open and their hours of operation. To stay up-to-date on Nest Eatery, visit https://nestatnait.ca/ or follow them on Instagram @nestatnait.