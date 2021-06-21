National Indigenous Peoples Day: Donation Page

By Kaytlyn Poberznick & Almalexia

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrating the heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the day and to help commemorate and support the Indigenous community, here are some relief funds and donation pages to donate to.

Indian Residential School Survivors Society

“We at Indian Residential School Survivor Society (IRSSS) strive to provide physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual growth, development, and healing through culturally-based values and guiding principles for Survivors, Families, and Communities.”

Orange Shirt Society

“The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization with its home in Williams Lake, BC where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013. We have both Indigenous and non-Indigenous board members. The purposes of our society are as follows:



To support Indian Residential School Reconciliation



To create awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of Indian Residential Schools through Orange Shirt Society activities



To create awareness of the concept of “Every Child Matters”.”

Reconciliation Canada

“We are an Indigenous-led organization that catalyzes meaningful relationships through values-based dialogue, leadership and action.”

First Nations Child & Family Caring Society

“Your generosity helps support equity for First Nations children and young people, and reconciliation-based activities for all children in Canada.”

If donating is not something that is of interest, make sure to check out Indigenous-owned businesses instead that could use a helping hand.