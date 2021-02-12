Skip to content

NAITSA Showcasing Clubs On Campus

Students high five

By Zeah Spiegel

The NAITSA club showcase is an annual event where clubs can talk about what they do, who they are, and get visibility on campus. It gives clubs a larger platform in which they can reach out to students who may like to be part of their community.

It is hosted on Feb. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. It is hosted online on their website, ookslife.ca. The event is a simulated virtual booth, where students can ask questions directly and get a feel for the clubs.

“[Clubs] add an additional element of experience. It caters to [students] passions and also earns perks as well. If you are an executive of a club, you can record that showing you in a leadership position. There’s a lot of assets whether it’s personal or professional for students who participate,” said Laura Hebert, NAITSA Campus Club coordinator.

If a student wanted a club that’s not already on the list it is possible to create their own.

“Students can start their own club at any time of the year. There is a registration process on the Ookslife website, approved by the campus clubs manager. They need a president, VP finance, and VP operations. Once it goes through, it becomes a legitimate club,” Herbert said.

Clubs are a great way to get a full experience at NAIT.

“There’s always an opportunity for students to join clubs, there is no cutoff. Clubs have their own pages like Facebook [and] there is a join button,” said Hebert.

She recommends students RSVP for the showcase on the Ookslife website.

“A lot of things you things that you would normally see in-person lives on Ookslife,” said Hebert.

If a student missed the event, or wants to be a part of future events, ookslife.ca offers students a variety of options to engage and be a part of the NAIT community.

Share this article:

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on pinterest
Pinterest

Related Articles

Related Articles