NAITSA Senate Election results: Who’s in, who’s out and what’s next? 

The 2023/24 NAITSA Senate Election results are in. Voting ended on October 19 at 4 p.m., and official results were announced October 20 at 5 p.m. Neo Genesis and Neil Fleming were elected in Zone 1. For Zone 2, Brooke de Vries, Benjie Tamboong and Ramanshu Dogra were elected. In Zone 4, which represents the Centre for Applied Technology (CAT), Evan Lekochinsky, Danielle Libunao, Jordan Schultz, Kevin Seme, Suhail Singh, Isaiah Thomas and Julienne Marie Torre have all been elected to the position of Senator. Zone 3 (Building L, HP Centre and Spartan Centre) and Zone 5 (Satellite Campuses) had no candidates, therefore no senators were elected.

The unofficial results were announced during a results party at the Nest, where NAITSA VP Academic Marina Bruno, stated that voter turnout in Zone 4 was at 23.4 per cent this year.

Kevin Seme, one of senators for Zone 4, said in an interview with the Nugget that he wants to be “the ear and the voice of students.”

“What happens in the classroom is just as important as what happens outside of the classroom. So I want to advocate for all those things, [because] I think at the end of the day, what really matters once we leave this place is probably not the classes we took but the people we took it with,” said Seme.

Danielle Libunao, another Zone 4 Senator said, “I want to express my gratitude to the students who voted for me and made this exciting opportunity possible. Thank you so much for your support and for putting your trust in me to be one of the representatives for Zone 4. I am eager to work hard to make your voices heard and valued.”

The NAITSA Senate is the governing body of NAITSA and helps maintain the bylaws, budget, and general working order. The Senate is composed of 12 students across five zones at NAIT, divided by connected buildings. To see the official results and read each senator’s article to learn more about them, visit the NAITSA elections page. The first senate meeting will take place on November 1.

Cover photo via NAIT Content Collective