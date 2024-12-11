From the NAITSA Senate: Dec. 4 recap

NAITSA’s Senate held their fourth meeting of the academic year on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The meeting began with the review of a consent agenda that had been discussed previously but not yet decided upon. After a call for approval, the Senate voted on the motion within the consent agenda, which was then carried.

Following the Senate’s vote, they were joined by Alley Medeiros, NAITSA’s Service Hub Manager. Medeiros presented an overview of the services NAITSA offers to students. She expressed her thanks to the Senate for allowing her to present, hinting that students are often unaware of just how much they have access to. Medeiros’ presentation covered a broad range of services, such as the LiveChat feature, student health and dental plans, the U-Pass program, discounted tickets available to students, as well as the various financial supports NAITSA offers. Medeiros also took this time to further explain the Emergency Food Center resource, reminding the Senate that while NAITSA believes that hunger should not be a barrier to education, these services are for emergencies only and are not to be taken advantage of.

Following the presentation, Senator Garcia inquired if the health and dental coverage students receive is applicable on campus, explaining that there had been rumors of students going to NAIT’s dental clinic. Medeiros explained that it is not possible, as the dental clinic can only service patients under the age of 17 or over the age of 70.

Senator Hirsch also posed a question about the U-Pass. Hirsch explained that the 100km radius seemed rather large, and that people commuting from such a distance are unlikely to use the U-Pass. Medeiros informed the Senate that it is a negotiation with the city and is not entirely up to NAITSA; she also expressed gratitude to NAITSA President Jenna Luczak for her hard work throughout these negotiations.

The meeting continued with questions to the Executive Council (EC). Senator Savatteri asked President Luczak about microwaves on satellite campuses, and Senator Hirsch asked about the potential of getting an ashtray by building N. Senator Garv asked VP Academic Marina Bruno about online classes with international students, expressing concern that a lot of international students still find themselves unable to join in-person classes. VP Bruno explained that this is an item on their agenda, and that she will continue to bring it up and advocate for students.

Senator Wilson asked about class scheduling; some fourth-year students are finding classes they need to graduate as “unscheduled.” Bruno had not heard of this issue. She guessed it might be an asynchronous class, but encouraged Senator Wilson to give her specific details so Bruno can speak to NAIT about it.

Senator Libunao asked VP Internal Brayden Shopland about the contents of the holiday hampers. VP Shopland explained that each of the EC got assigned a family and purchased a hamper for them, including some maple syrup, winter necessities, along with other groceries.

After the question period concluded, the Senate moved to appoint five students to the NAITSA Executive Council 2025-2026 Election Committee and U-Pass Referendum Committee. After six Senate members volunteered, a first for the Senate, it was ultimately decided that one member would act as a replacement or stand-in member. The motion was amended with the five students’ names and the Senate voted to pass. Senators Anjum, Garv, Wilson, Ewanik and Savatteri will serve on the committee, with Senator Fleming as a stand-in.

The Senate then went into an in-camera session for approximately 30 minutes. When they returned, the Senate discussed the new and updated NAITSA Bylaws. Senator Savatteri asked when the bylaws would be changed on the NAITSA website. After a momentary pause, NAITSA Executive Director Chris Chelmick confirmed the updated bylaws can be seen online as well.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:08 p.m., though the Chair did ask the Senate to stay for a few moments after the recording was over. The next Senate meeting will be on Jan. 15.