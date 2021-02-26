NAITSA Hosts Virtual Escape Room

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAITSA will be hosting a virtual escape room on March 10.

Alexis Sieben, VP internal of NAITSA, said the virtual escape room event will simulate an escape room, but online.

“If you’ve ever been to an escape room, it’s quite similar but obviously just virtual. We have everyone come into a zoom room, break them up into teams and then they are given their own personal links for their unique escape rooms. It brings you to a page where you have to decipher all the clues to get out,” said Sieben.

Sieben believes this is a fun and creative way for students to meet new people and challenge themselves.

“They can expect it to be actually a little challenging and allow them to flex their brain muscles in a way they aren’t used to virtually at events. They can expect to meet new people and have a fun event where they are introduced to a new activity,” she said.

Sieben said NAITSA has been working hard to come up with creative and engaging ideas virtually throughout the year.

“We have a campus activity board meeting every year. Obviously, this year kind of threw new obstacles in our path because we have to have those typical events we do every year. We tried really hard to think of new events that we could host virtually that were not just bingo or a Kahoot game and we wanted to do something unique,” said Sieben.

RSVP and learn more here.