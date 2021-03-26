NAITSA Hosts Global Café Event

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

NAIT students and staff have the opportunity to join NAITSA and try new drinks, through the Global Café.

Josh Luartes, the International Engagement Assistant, at the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion says that the Global Café gives those participating the chance to experience culture from around the world.

“Members of the NAIT community are invited to take part in socializing through history and cultural adaptation. There will be presenters who share their home country’s rich history and culture through their popular national beverage. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own coffee or tea virtually and have fun and interesting conversations,” said Luartes.

The Global Café event is meant to bring the NAIT community together over something as simple as a drink and educate everyone involved in the process.

“[There are three] outcomes of this event. One is community building. Participants will be able to connect with peers virtually and expand their network through this series of events. The second is celebration. Participants will have the opportunity to celebrate with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. The third outcome is about cultural adaptation. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about different cultures through this event and encourage understanding of the social and cultural impacts of the Global Café.”

The next event will be on March 29 and will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m through Zoom. The guest speaker will be bringing along ‘Lassi Love,’ a probiotic yogurt drink mixed with India’s spices.

“This will be the last for this semester because we’re thinking with exam week coming, it wouldn’t be the best idea to carry on with it. But we will definitely continue with this in the following semesters. We’ve done one in the Philippines and now one in India, so we will try to do more countries,” said Luartes.

Members of NAIT will have to register before joining the event. Once the sign-up is complete, a Zoom link will automatically be sent to the email that is used.

“It just requires your student number, but if you’re a staff or employee at NAIT, you can just leave it blank or put ‘Staff’ in there. Just the name, email, and student number is really required for this,” said Luartes

To Learn more about the Global Café event, and register, go here.