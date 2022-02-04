NAIT welcomes fans back to stands

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

Photo by NAIT Ooks

NAIT is officially allowing fans back in stands. For the first time in 2022, there will be cheering once again on NAIT’s home court, with some restrictions still in place.

There are some safety measures implemented to ensure the well-being of the athletes, coaches, and staff. Rules such as 50 per cent capacity in both the gym and rink allow fans to still socially distance. Other restrictions include no food or drinks in the facilities, and all fans either must be able to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative paid COVID rapid test 72 hours prior to game time.

Alex Galenza, athletics events & communications coordinator at NAIT, believes that this decision will allow the school’s student-athletes to have a more positive experience during their time at NAIT.

“Having fans back is great for our programs. The student-athlete experience isn’t complete without their friends and family being there to cheer them on,” said Galenza.

This change will allow teams to have a more exciting second half of their season and allow sports fans to come and enjoy some live action.

“Having fans back will make for an electric rest of the season as the teams make their way into the postseason,” said Galenza.

A reminder that it’s 5 dollars for anyone under 17 to attend the games, and for anyone over the age of 18, it’s 10 dollars. However, if you are a NAIT staff or student, you can attend all the games free of charge if you have your NAIT ID. See the current schedules for all games at www.naitooks.com.