NAIT’s website maze: What you need to know (and what you don’t)

So we have Brightspace, Ooks Life, Self Service, shop AT NAIT, Moodle, MyNAIT Portal, NAITSA, NAIT Library Services, NAIT Ooks and the official NAIT website. MyNAIT is what sometimes pops up when I search up other things, and Ooks Life is an app? What is Moodle again? Where are my textbooks?

If you’re feeling any of this friction as a new student this semester, you’re not alone — I was there too. The sheer number of websites to navigate is staggering.

It doesn’t arise from malice or ignorance; NAIT is a large organisation that has to offer multiple services to its students. Each website is structured to do a different thing separately. The result, though, is that you end up feeling stuck with a website glut.

So let me give you a guide based on my own opinion and experience.

The basics of the website maze: MyNAIT Portal

You’ve probably already figured out the MyNAIT Portal by now. If you need to find a website, this is your hub. While a very cluttered, text heavy website, it contains all the links and directories you need to reach the actual website you want to be at.

Self Service

Self Service is your most critical hub. If you’re enrolled at NAIT, you’ve already accessed it. Self Service is your method of picking classes, paying tuition, checking your admission and applying for scholarships and bursaries. And just in case you forgot how to get there: go to your MyNAIT Portal, sign in, click My Programs & Courses in the top right, then click Self Service.

Once you’re in, I highly recommend bookmarking Self Service in your browser. You’re going to use it a lot.

Brightspace

Brightspace is your next most important hub. It contains the real, relevant information about your classes such as syllabi, links to e-texbooks, assignments and so on. In the same vein, you can get into Brightspace by going through the MyNAIT Portal. I would also recommend bookmarking Brightspace — and saving any provided class calendars for easy offline access.

MyNAIT Portal, Self Service and Brightspace are your three “need-to-knows.” They’re the most closely related to your time and money, your class info and a map for everything else.

Now that the basics are out of the way…

Here’s a few more pointers. First of all, Moodle is a dead website that used to to what Brightspace does. Ignore it.

NAIT Students’ Association (NAITSA)

NAITSA is the students’ association at NAIT. On their website, you can access information about your student health and dental benefits, perks and deals, student governance and other services paid for through your NAITSA fee. There’s also a handy digital student handbook you can check out.

Ooks Life

Ooks Life is a website and an app run by NAITSA. It contains information about clubs, when they meet and what they’re up to. It’s also your main resource for events on campus. I would recommend getting the Ooks Life app, as the app lets you access your EventPass, a QR code lots of departments use for registration at events.

NAIT Ooks

NAIT Ooks is where you get athletics information. You can find some of the games on Ooks Life, but for information on the players and teams, you’ll need to head to the Ooks website. You can also find more information about athletic facilities here. Ooks Life = NAITSA, but the Ooks = NAIT Athletics and Recreation. So, two separate organisations.

Shop AT NAIT Shop AT NAIT lets you buy things, like your textbooks or equipment. If you're ever unsure, your instructor has probably linked you to the exact thing you need on Brightspace. NAIT students can also use the physical shop in the X-wing and get help from shop AT NAIT staff. NAIT Library & Learning Services NAIT Library Services is where you can search for online peer-reviewed articles, find out which physical books you can access at the library in U310, book study rooms, learn about citations and style guides and more. This resource is a must if you have to write essays or do research for assignments.

Not to be confused with Learning Services, where you can talk to someone about accommodations, assistive technology and other academic-related supports.

And the Nugget is where you read wonderful articles like this one — we’re in print and online.

Got it? If you’re already lost, let me say it again: MyNAIT Portal, Self Service and Brightspace.

In the grand scheme, especially laid out like this, it seems simple enough. But there’s a confusion and frustration hump that can overwhelm new students before they overcome it. It could be a small wave of annoyance whenever you access your coursework or added stress as you face tuition deadlines. Hopefully this article helps make NAIT’s website maze a little easier to navigate.

