A team of young Canadian chefs is preparing to take their skills from NAIT’s kitchens to one of the world’s largest culinary competitions this November.

Junior Culinary Team Canada, a team of 11 chefs under the age of 25 selected by NAIT, will compete at this year’s RAK Porcelain Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg from Nov. 21 to 25. The competition is part of Expogast, an international gastronomy trade show held every four years.

The five-day event brings together chefs, culinary professionals, exhibitors and food enthusiasts from around the world. This year’s Culinary World Cup will feature 15 junior national teams.

“Being able to represent Canada on that world stage is such an honour.”

For Junior Culinary Team Canada, the road to Luxembourg starts with Edmonton.

NAIT is serving as the team’s home base, providing its culinary facilities, instructors and other resources as the young chefs prepare for competition.

“We have one of the best training facilities in the world,” said Troy Lymburner, the team’s manager and coach, who has taught at NAIT for 28 years.

Lymburner directing his team. Photo supplied

Lymburner said the school’s state-of-the-art equipment, instructors and procurement services have all played a role in the team’s preparation. NAIT’s administration has also given Lymburner and fellow coach Nigel Webber time away from teaching to work with the team.

The school’s existing reputation in culinary competitions has also helped.

“I’ve been coaching the NAIT Culinary Team on and off since 1999,” Lymburner said. “We’ve really created a reputation for ourselves as the NAIT Culinary Team.”

That reputation has helped the junior team attract sponsorships and other support, he said. The team’s website lists several sponsors, like Alberta Pork, Saputo Foodservice, ChefWorks and more.

Practice makes delicacies The team has been training for about 18 months. The competition includes a three-course meal for 70 guests in the Restaurant of Nations category and a multi-part Chef’s Table competition featuring finger foods, a seafood platter, a vegetarian course, a hot main course and dessert. “We’ve made this menu lots of times, like muscle memory at this point.” Much of that preparation happens long before the chefs enter the competition kitchen. Mary Beazer, the team’s captain, said practices involve preparing meals for guests and then reviewing what needs to be changed. Junior Culinary Team Canada working together. Photo supplied

“We’ve made this menu lots of times, like muscle memory at this point,” she said.

Beazer, a NAIT Culinary Arts graduate and cook at Edmonton’s RGE Road, said competitive cooking involves a level of preparation that audiences may not see on television.

“In between those moments, it’s remembering what we’re doing it for,” she explained. “Remembering that we’re going to compete on a world stage … it helps keep your standards high.”

“Never would have thought three years ago that this would be an opportunity for me.”

For assistant captain Tallan Freh, the experience has also been about learning from teammates with different backgrounds. The team’s goal is to create a distinctly Canadian menu using ingredients connected to the country’s land and waters, including grains, vegetables, mushrooms and seafood from the East and West coasts.

Freh said his international culinary experience has helped with menu development, along with the different cultures, ages and culinary experiences represented on the team.

For Lymburner, that teamwork is one of the most important parts of the team’s preparation.

“They’ve really come together. And they’re a great team,” he said. “They really are. They’ve become great friends.”

Junior Culinary Team Canada. Photo supplied

Freh said the camaraderie has been one of his biggest takeaways from the experience so far. “Never would have thought three years ago that this would be an opportunity for me,” he said.

“Being able to represent Canada on that world stage is such an honour.”

The team will compete at Luxexpo The Box in Luxembourg from Nov. 21 to 25. Expogast is open to the public during the event, with the Restaurant des Nations operating each evening.

For those following from Edmonton, the team plans to share updates through its Instagram account, @juniorculinaryteamcanada, during the competition and preparation days.

Feature image supplied

This article was originally published in our Oct. 7 print issue. Read it online here.