NAIT Reinstating Parking Fees For Winter Semester

By Zachary Flynn

Students will now have to pay for parking on campus for the winter semester, albeit, at a reduced rate.

The A/B parkade and lots C, HP, L, M, P and Y will see a $4 per hour rate. Daily rates for the A/B parkade, lots CATH, E, G, HPH, M, P, S, SLC, Y and 103 Street parking will be pegged at $8 per day.

The reduced hourly and daily fees also bring with them reduced monthly rates.

Monthly permits for the underground parkade are now sold for $90 per month. Monthly rates for the A/B and M parkades, lots D, E, HET, J, P, SGR, Y, and Patricia, Spruce Grove and Souch Campus surface lots will cost $50 per month.

NAIT has also introduced weekend and evening rates at $5 per entry for single-use parking or $20 per month. These rates apply to the A/B & M parkades and lots C, D, E, HP, J & L.

The institution said the reduced rates will help offset the cost of providing safe and accessible spaces.

Monthly permits can be bought using the links found here.