NAIT recognized as top employer for 12 years straight

For the 12th year in a row, NAIT has been named one of Alberta’s top employers. NAIT Vice-President External Melanie Rogers said that the school is complex with a diverse community of staff and students. According to Rogers, it’s all about support. “We aspire to engage and support all people across our campuses to end discrimination and oppression.”

Alberta’s Top Employers is a yearly competition to name the 75 most exceptional places to work in the province. According to the website, they use certain criteria to qualify a workplace as worthy or unworthy of this title. Some criteria include work atmosphere, benefits, employee communications and community involvement. Other winners this year include NAIT’s neighbour in Calgary, SAIT, along with the University of Calgary. Macewan University and the University of Alberta are not included on the list of winners this year.

The competition’s judges selected NAIT for the institution’s support of its employees with features like paid maternity leave top-up, flexible schedules and discounted tuition for children of employees. They also highlighted NAIT’s personalized pension plans and discounted programs for home and auto insurance. NAIT’s office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) says it has launched community involvement initiatives to make the Institute more inclusive and safe. The EDI has offered intercultural workshops throughout the year and was a key partner for adding pronouns to one’s NAIT profile on their website. According to the Vice-President External, the community and the EDI were integral to their efforts in continuing to support everyone. “The people of our polytechnic are the reason why NAIT continues to be a great place to work.”