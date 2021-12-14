NAIT ready to splash in the new year

NAITSA is ready to kick off 2022 with a bang. The Campus Splash and Bash is returning for its second installment, happening on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Splash and Bash is a party with discounted tickets to the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall, in association with the U of A and MacEwan university.

Alexis Seiben, events manager at NAITSA, says that this event is a great opportunity for students, as the waterpark is normally very expensive, so most are not able to go very often.

Tickets are 10 dollars for students and alumni and 15 for guests. Each student can purchase up to three guest tickets with their student ticket.

Seiben says that the waterpark has been rented out and they will be hiring their own DJ to run the music at the event.

As for health restrictions, the event will run at a max capacity of 1800, 36 per cent of the waterpark’s maximum capacity. The event will also run with Alberta’s Restriction Exemption program in place, meaning everyone attending must have their proof of vaccination QR code, a document of medical exemption or proof of a privately paid negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.

Masks are required by the waterpark in all non-aquatic places such as lineups and change rooms.

Seiben says that they have also partnered with Hudsons Canada’s Pub at West Edmonton Mall. From 6:00 P.M. to when the event starts, Hudsons will have deals on food. After the event, from 10:30 until closing, there will be exclusive beverages.

Tickets are selling slowly this year after selling out two years ago, but Alexis says NAITSA still hopes to hit around 50 per cent.

Buy your tickets now at ookslife.ca/event/193230.