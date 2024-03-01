NAIT poets have chance to compete in annual contest for first time

On the contest’s 10-year anniversary, NAIT students are now welcome to submit the Centre for Literatures in Canada’s (CLC) annual poetry contest. Each year, CLC searches for the best poems in English or French from several local post-secondary schools and participating Frech-language high schools. They previously accepted entries from the University of Alberta, MacEwan University, Athabasca University, but NAIT and select French-language high schools were added to the list this year.



The theme changes each year; this year’s theme is “Air and Fire.” The top three poems will win cash prizes. First place will walk away with $500 and a gift bag, second will earn $250 and third place will get $150. Students have until March 11 to submit their poem to be judged by a jury of judges from the participating schools.

The CLC is located at the University of Alberta, with a goal to “celebrate the strength and diversity of Canada’s written culture” by bringing together “authors, scholars, publishers, collectors and readers.” In addition to the annual poetry contest, CLC hosts podcasts, speaker series and other literary-inclined events. To see submission criteria for the poetry contest, including document types and format, visit the CLC Poetry contest page.

Cover photo by Leigh Kovesy via NAIT Content Collective