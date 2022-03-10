NAIT Ooks final four

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

After a hard-fought season for many NAIT teams, only two have made the final four Provincial playoffs.

Men’s volleyball and women’s basketball take on teams from the north and south this weekend on March 11 and 12. Men’s volleyball hosts the tournament on home soil after finishing first in the north. Women’s basketball will be taking a trip over to Lloydminster to play on Lakeland’s court. Both teams, like-minded, are seeking out a ticket to Nationals.

On Friday, the men’s team takes on a spry Briercrest in their first round. Briercrest finished the regular season with a record of 11 and 5, right behind Red Deer College, who finished with a 12 and 4 record.

Women’s basketball upset the second seed Keyano College with a score of 59 to 49 to place themselves in the final four. On Friday night, they’ll be going up against the first-place team in the north, St. Mary’s University. St. Mary’s finished their season with an outstanding 15 and 1 record but is still behind the north’s Lakeland, who has played it perfect all year, collecting no losses.

The winners from the Friday games will be playing for gold on Saturday.

Both the women’s and the men’s games will be streamed on ACACTV. Spectators are welcome at NAIT. Food and beverages will be available.