NAIT and NAIT’s Academic Staff Association (NASA) have reached a tentative agreement according to a news release sent on the evening of Feb. 5. For NAIT students, this means the potential to avoid a strike and class disruptions.

The new deal will go to ratification by both NASA members and the NAIT Board of Governors, who will vote on whether to accept or decline the agreement.

NAIT and NASA’s approval is required for the agreement to become official. NASA members are set to vote in the coming weeks, according to the news release.

NASA President says agreement supports academic staff, students

“We’re pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that supports academic staff, students, and the learning environment at NAIT, and while I can’t speak to specific details today, we’ll be sharing more information in the coming days,” said Shauna MacDonald, NASA President, via email.

NAIT and NASA have been bargaining since July 2024 and recently resumed mediation talks after . NASA said they felt “cautiously optimistic” about returning to the bargaining table after members voted in favour of striking.

On Jan. 29, NASA set Feb. 7 as its deadline to sign a new agreement after extending its original Jan. 30 deadline rather than issuing a 72-hour strike notice.

Agreement ‘in line’ with other post-secondaries, says NAIT

“This tentative agreement marks a significant milestone in the bargaining process and reflects the commitment of both parties to support academic staff, while ensuring NAIT continues to deliver the high‑quality polytechnic education students deserve”, said Laura Jo Gunter, President & CEO of NAIT, in the news release.

In an email on Friday morning, NAIT told the Nugget that details of what was agreed upon cannot be shared until NASA members review the agreement and vote, but that they believe “it addresses the key issues raised by the NASA bargaining team on behalf of academic staff.”

“We also believe it is in line with the agreements reached recently at other post‑secondary institutions across Alberta,” NAIT said via email.

NAIT Students’ Association ‘grateful’ for collective bargaining commitment

There is a possibility of class disruptions if the deal falls through — the agreement still requires approval to pass. But the tentative agreement is receiving support from both bargaining parties’ leadership.

In a social media post Thursday evening, the NAIT Students’ Association extended appreciation to NAIT and NASA for their “commitment to the collective bargaining process.”

“Reaching this resolution provides essential stability for the student body. With a path forward now secured, students can focus on their studies with the certainty that their classes and campus activities will proceed as planned.”

The new deal would be in place until June 30, 2028 if accepted and ratified.

Feature image via NAIT Content Collective