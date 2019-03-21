NAIT Mosaic Festival celebrates culture and diversity

By: Larissa Nothof

The Mosaic Festival, formerly known as Global Village, is an event partnership between NAIT International, NAITSA, and the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre at NAIT with the goal to promote inclusion and diversity.

“It is important to endorse, diversity and multiculturalism,” said organizer of the Mosaic Festival, Freya Fu. “Creating that space on campus is a good learning opportunity.”

Freya has been organizing this event for the past two years. She enjoys bringing people together by sharing their differences. This event is open to staff and students to share in the diversity and celebration of their own home culture.

Booths will be set up for different cultures that will have information on the country of origin and highlight their traditions. Booths will also have different foods and activities for the attendees.

In previous years, students brought in traditional headwraps and demonstrated how to tie them in their culture’s fashion.

Booths will have the opportunity to win the Best Cultural Booth Award. There will be secret judges attending the event marking on display, instructiveness and how interactive the booth is. The Mexican booth won last year.

This event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 21 in the CAT building with activities and performances throughout the day.

Eat at NAIT will be providing a full menu of different cultural food. Food passes are available and will cost $5. The food pass will give an attendee 10 samples of different foods to taste at the festival.

Staff and students will perform different cultural dances, traditional music or art-based performances and short films will also be played throughout the event.

Photo Courtesy of NAIT