NAIT Math Instructor Receives Three Million Dollar Fellowship

By Kallandra Weatherbee

A NAIT math instructor has received a three million dollar teaching fellowship.

Mark Schneider, a mathematics educator at NAIT, has won the prestigious 3M National Teaching Fellowship. He is the first instructor at NAIT to do so.

The highly sought after fellowship awards excellence in post-secondary instructors. It is awarded by the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (STLHE) and 3M Canada.

During Schneider’s nine years at NAIT, he has incorporated digital tools and approaches in teaching and encourages other instructors to follow suit. Schneider also created an online platform for assessments and modernized the NAITs management system.

“To receive this national recognition is astounding. I pride myself on my commitment to teaching for the betterment of my students and NAIT and am truly fortunate to work with so many passionate and dedicated educators,” Schneider said.

“By being awarded the three million national teaching fellowship, we’re showing all of Canada and the world that we have a community of fantastic teachers in an institution dedicated to teaching and learning. I am truly honoured to be the first of many NAIT instructors to receive this incredible accolade,” said Schneider.

Sue Fitzsimmons, NAIT VP academic and provost, said Schneider is an advocate for NAIT student learning and believes he encourages educators to improve and modernize their teaching practices.

“Schneider is a natural leader and innovator and a catalyst for change across our institute. He’s also a deeply committed educator motivated by the belief that every student has the potential to succeed. I can think of no one more deserving of this fellowship,” said Fitzsimmons.

Schneider was one of ten educators to receive this year’s three million national teaching fellowship.