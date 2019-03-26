NAIT LRT station closed for the summer

By: Althea Alabat

Starting April 28th, the Metro Line will end at the Kingsway/Royal Alex station and will not continue to NAIT for four months.

NAITSA’s Advocacy Director, Jason Roth, has asked the City of Edmonton to provide more frequent buses from the Kingsway Transit to NAIT. Roth said he is still waiting to hear if there will be replacement buses from Kingsway Transit Centre to NAIT.

The City website states that route 8 or 9 will allow access to the Kingsway/RAH Transit Centre.

Construction on the 66th St tunnel forces the line in that area down to one track and since the NAIT train station only accommodates 3-car trains and this closure will allow for the Metro Line to operate 5-car trains throughout the whole track.

The NAIT station is expected to be open again by August 30th.

Photo Source: NAIT