NAIT kicks off black history month

February signals the start of Black History Month, and NAIT began their month-long celebration to amplify Black voices across campus. The first event was a career speaker series, hosted by the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (OEDI) and Career Services. Three speakers spoke on navigating the workforce and how they approached their careers in Edmonton.



Other events are happening through the month, like weekly sessions open to all students on exploring black experiences. Participants can watch short films, have conversations “about history, culture and the journey towards systematic changes.”

The OEDI is also hosting, along with the Nigerian Students Association, a connection event exclusive for students of Black, Caribbean and African Heritage. At this event, students can “connect with fellow students, build a strong community and celebrate our presence on campus.”

NAIT is also offering Black History Month hoodies, for sale at shop at NAIT. The hoodies feature a specialized NAIT logo with three words below: educate, empower and elevate. The hoodie is for everyone, said EDI Specialist Ola Odanye, who also helped design it.

“I’m trying to pass the message that NAIT is an inclusive place. This is for everybody, regardless of where you’re from,” he told techlifetoday.

NAIT celebrates Black History at NAIT in February, but they also emphasize going beyond just the month. “We emphasize ‘Beyond Black History Month’ to highlight the importance of recognizing the harsh realities of Black people and celebrating their history, culture, successes and contributions in the community throughout the entire year, not just in February,” the website says.