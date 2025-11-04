NAIT grad’s monster of a film festival grows again

YIKES! Film Festival is gearing up for its third year in Edmonton on Nov. 6, 7 and 8. The festival focuses on horror, sci-fi and experimental films in an atypical, laid-back atmosphere.

Danny Chamberlin, Festival Director and NAIT alum, said YIKES! differs from other regional festivals, adding that organizers wanted to make YIKES! feel like a “giant party.”

“We really wanted to take the whole film festival vibe and sort of flip it on its head,” said Chamberlin. “We pride ourselves on creating a fun atmosphere for attendees.”

YIKES! Fest has seen growing success since its first year in 2023. This year, the festival will run for three days, up from two days in previous years. The extra time has allowed organizers to offer expanded programming and activities to attendees.

“We’ve been super appreciative and a little bit surprised by how fast this thing has grown,” said Chamberlin. “Each year we keep getting bigger and bigger.”

Another difference in this year’s festival is its content. YIKES! Fest’s first year showcased short films and feature-length films, while its second year focused only on shorts. This year, however, YIKES! Fest will have programming in both categories again, furthering the festival’s expansion.

But not everything about the festival has changed; many fan-favourite aspects will be returning. “Another thing that kind of makes us unique is we have live music,” he said. “So we’re not only celebrating independent film, we’re also celebrating independent musicians.”

The festival also features a large vendor hall where attendees can find DVDs, jewellery, clothing and movie memorabilia from over 20 vendors.

“We really do feel like this is sort of like a one-stop shop for all of your favourite things under one roof.”

While the festival has seen significant growth over the past three years, YIKES! has no plans to slow down further expansion. In the future, YIKES! is hoping to create a convention-style event congruent with the film festival.

Chamberlin (right) stands next to Ross Paul and Edmon Rotea from SKINAMARINK at last year’s YIKES! festival. Photo via YIKES! Film Festival

“We’re not quite there yet,” Chamberlin explained, adding that next year could be the “year of change” for YIKES! Fest.

“The greatest part of the festival is showing up and seeing a room packed full of people who all like the same things that you do,” said Chamberlin. Another highlight of the festival for organizers each year is “meeting new people, enjoying weird and interesting things and, at the end of the day, supporting local artists.”

With Chamberlin being a former NAIT student, the festival has maintained a symbiotic relationship with students and graduates. Chamberlin said there will likely be films made by NAIT grads or students included in the programming.

“The whole Alberta film scene and student film scene is definitely highlighted at this festival.”

YIKES! Film Festival full-weekend, daily and VIP passes are now on sale. NAIT students can use the code NAIT25 at checkout to receive 25 per cent off their tickets.

Feature image via YIKES! Film Festival