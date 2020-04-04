NAIT Athletic Banquet Awards Streamed Online

By Mia Hildebrandt

The athletic banquet awards are highly anticipated by all NAIT athletes but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was moved to an online presentation.

The awards consisted of a 15 minute video recapping highlights from all teams throughout the year, the three award winners from each team, director award of excellence and male and female athletes of the year.

Each team has a rookie of the year award, a leadership award and an MVP. The link to the video can be found on the NAIT Ooks Facebook page or by clicking here.

The top award winners are as follows:

Directors Award of Excellence: Brenden Jensen (men’s hockey)

Female Athlete of the Year: Marissa Webb (women’s soccer)

Male Athlete of the Year: Jake Mykitiuk (men’s hockey)

Congrats to all athletes on spectacular seasons and those recognized for their hard work.