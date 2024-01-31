NAIT Athlete soars to top of ACAC

If you’ve kept up with the Ooks in the last year, you’ve likely heard the name Kaitlyn Slator a few times. Slator is the Ooks women’s hockey team goalie, and in the past year, she’s been chasing ACAC history. She started the season only four wins away from the ACAC record for all-time wins, and on January 13th, with her 47th win, Slator cemented her name in the history books. This isn’t her first win, either. She set season records in the past for most saves (570), most games played (24) and most wins (19).

Slator started her hockey journey at a young age, and it’s been part of her life ever since.

“I started playing with my childhood best friend when I was about 5 and never looked back from there,” she explained.

“Hockey is my biggest passion in life and is the reason I am the person I am today. It has given me my best friends, my career, my hobbies and I don’t know where I would be in life without it.”

In sports, achievements can’t be accomplished by yourself. The people you are with daily play a big part in your career as a player and person. Slator is no different; she gives credit to her coaches and teammates for helping her achieve this piece of history.

“I couldn’t have reached this goal without my teammates and coaches pushing me to be better every single day. My teammates are the biggest part of the wins as I couldn’t have done it without them. I am very thankful for my hockey family.”

With the milestone being in the rearview mirror, Slator wants to focus on bringing the ultimate goal back to NAIT: winning the championship. The team came close last season, but didn’t bring it home.

“The main goal in sight is for us to win the championship this year. That is the award I have always wanted most, So I hope this year is the year.”





