NAIT Accounting Club Offering Students Free Tax Filing

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAIT’s accounting club is hosting a free online tax clinic from March 19 to 26.

The Accounting Club of NAIT’s president, Aldina Hodzic, said the tax clinic provides NAIT students with a way to file their taxes for free.

“We do have limits to what we can and can’t do because we are just students doing it, but we do basic income tax returns,” said Hodzic.

Hodzic said the tax clinic will be online this year through Microsoft Teams, a program that many students have already been using for online classes.

“We were trying to find a way to still do this event, so we thought Microsoft Teams would be a good idea because students have already been using it for their classes and they’re familiar with it,” said Hodzic.

Although it will be online, Hodzic said everything will be secure and private.

“We’re going to be using private channels, so only the accountant and the person doing their tax return will be able to access it. We also will have accounting instructors there to answer any questions,” said Hodzic.

Before meeting with the accounting club member, Hodzic reminds students to have their tax forms ready.

“What students need to do is bring their government-issued photo I.D. and all tax forms [like] T4’s, tuition, scholarships, grants… that sort of thing, and also last year’s notice of assessment,” said Hodzic.

To learn more or to sign up check here.